DETROIT (AP) -- DETROIT (AP) - Honda said Thursday that it will have highly automated personal cars on the road by 2025. The automaker said its system will use computers and cameras, radar and laser sensors to handle almost all driving situations except bad weather or some unusual occurrences. Then a human driver would have to take control. The company also repeated its pledge to have highly automated freeway driving by 2020. Honda joins a growing list of companies making promises about self-driving vehicles. Company Plan Year nuTonomy, software start-up Self-driving taxis in Singapore 2018 Waymo, unit of Google parent Alphabet Largely self-driving vehicle; partnership with Fiat Chrysler 2019 Ford Motor Co. Autonomous shuttle or shared vehicles, no human backup 2021 BMW/Intel/Others Fully automated vehicles in production 2021 Volkswagen/Audi Driverless city cars, limited use 2021 Delphi/Transdev Autonomous taxis, shuttles with remote human backup 2018 Toyota Highway self-driving with human backup 2020 Volvo Fully autonomous vehicle, no human backup 2021 Honda Autonomous personal cars, with driver as back-up 2025 General Motors Semi-autonomous on highway, driver must be engaged 2017 Mercedes-Benz Autonomous taxis, no human backup Around 2020 Nissan Models with self-driving capabilities, human backup 2020 Uber Autonomous taxis with human backup drivers 2016