TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Latest on the deadly self-driving vehicle crash in Arizona (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Two experts have viewed video of a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix and say the Uber SUV's laser and radar sensors should have spotted the victim and her bicycle and braked.

The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck.

Sunday night's crash in Tempe was the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.

Experts say it appears there was enough time and distance to avoid the collision.

It also appears from the video that the human backup driver is looking down and is surprised when the Uber vehicle hits Herzberg.

4:30 p.m.

Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street.

The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising questions about whether the vehicle could have stopped in time.

The footage also shows the backup driver in the SUV looking downward for several seconds before the crash. The driver looked up and appeared startled during the last moment of the clip.

