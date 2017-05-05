WASHINGTON (AP) -- A senator wounded in combat says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.

Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, says she's opposing Mark Green's nomination over his insensitive remarks and attitudes toward LGBT Americans and Muslims.

In a statement Friday, Duckworth says confirming Green "would send the wrong message to brave and selfless Americans who simply wish to serve their nation."

Green is a Republican state senator from Tennessee. He graduated from West Point and served as an Army physician. He's opposed to gay marriage and last year sponsored legislation that critics say would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.