Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 22, 11:30 AM EDT

Senate on track to confirm Iowa governor as China envoy

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China confirms detention of 6 Japanese amid report of spying

Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

China conducts demolitions at Tibetan Buddhist study site

US protests 'unprofessional' intercept by Chinese jets

Progress made on draft of South China Sea code of conduct
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The nation's longest serving governor is on track to win Senate confirmation as President Donald Trump's ambassador to China.

The Senate is slated to vote late Monday on Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination, clearing the way for him to hold the key diplomatic post. Among Branstad's most immediate and sensitive assignments will be persuading the Chinese to help defuse North Korea's advancing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade.

Branstad, 70, told lawmakers he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests. The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

Republicans and Democrats have praised Branstad's Midwestern pragmatism. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, declared Branstad "fully qualified" for the job. Branstad cleared a Senate procedural hurdle last week, 86-12, underscoring the broad support he has from both parties.

Branstad called North Korea's push for a weapon of mass destruction a "threat to all of humankind." He said he expected China to become more engaged because of concerns that North Korean refugees may flood China if the crisis on the Korean Peninsula escalates further.

Branstad is in his sixth nonconsecutive term as governor. He served from 1983 to 1999 before entering the private sector. He was re-elected in 2010. He has been at the helm of Iowa government for more than 22 years.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.