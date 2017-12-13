ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The elevation of Minnesota's Republican state Senate president to lieutenant governor as part of a chain reaction after U.S. Sen. Al Franken's resignation will likely lead to a legal fight over whether she can hold two jobs.

If Democrats prevail, it would mean Republicans lose their slim majority in the state Senate, at least temporarily.

Gov. Mark Dayton's selection of his second-in-command to replace Franken could cause him headaches in Minnesota's Capitol, elevating a conservative Republican to lieutenant governor and potentially succeed him if he can't finish his final year for health reasons.

Dayton appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith on Wednesday to take Franken's seat when he steps down, which she indicated would likely be in early January. That choice quickly triggered major constitutional questions of how she'll be replaced and partisan bickering about the ramifications at the state Legislature.

The constitution makes clear that in the event of a vacancy, the state Senate president ascends to the lieutenant governor's office. Senate President Michelle Fischbach said she expects to keep both jobs, a move that would help Republicans retain their one-seat majority in the chamber.

According to a draft plan obtained by The Associated Press, the Paynesville Republican was told by the Senate Counsel's office that the Minnesota Constitution allows the Senate president to hold both jobs, so that's what she plans to do for the remainder of Dayton's term, which ends in January 2019.

Her plan would likely be challenged by Minnesota Democrats.

Dayton said in announcing Smith's appointment that he has asked Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson for an official opinion because he doesn't think the Senate president can hold two jobs.

Dayton and Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka have explored their options to avoid the situation, including resisting the automatic elevation and calling a special session to vote a Democratic senator into the presidency. The regular session doesn't begin until Feb. 20.

Dayton, 70, acknowledged the concerns about his health and the potential that a Republican could take over if he can't fulfill his duties. Dayton underwent prostate cancer surgery in March but said last week that he's cancer-free. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in January, a day after fainting while delivering his annual State of the State address. Doctors said the episode was likely related to dehydration, not the cancer. He's also had several hip and back surgeries that have left him with a limp.

"It's a valid concern. Anything could happen to anybody," Dayton said.

The Republican Party of Minnesota accused Dayton of using the appointment to undermine the GOP's Senate majority.

"It's an underhanded 'House of Cards' style move," party chair Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement. "This is clearly an attempt to throw the Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate out of balance. This decision will ripple through the next legislative session. This move is as transparent as it is political."

Fischbach, 52, has served in the Minnesota Senate since 1997. Her husband, Scott Fischbach, leads the state's largest anti-abortion group, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. She was set to address questions Wednesday afternoon.

---

Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski contributed to this story from Minneapolis.