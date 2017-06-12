Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 12, 3:18 PM EDT

Schumer backs measure opposing weapons sale to Saudis

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

Latest News
Saudi official says security officer killed, 2 wounded

Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers meet to strengthen ties

Saudi official says 2 extremists killed inside their car

Saudi media report car bomb explosion in Shiite neighborhood

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate's top Democrat says he will back a resolution disapproving of the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says Saudi Arabia's record of human rights and humanitarian abuses is well-documented. He's also concerned that Riyadh "continues to aid and abet terrorism" through its relationship with a strident form of Islam known as Wahhabism.

Schumer also says Saudi Arabia finances the operations of schools that spread extremist propaganda throughout the world.

Precision-guided munitions worth an estimated $510 million are part of President Donald Trump's proposed $110 billion arms package to Saudi Arabia.

The resolution of disapproval is authored by Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, and backed by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.