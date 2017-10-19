WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is heading to the U.S. Capitol next week.

Trump will meet with Republican senators at their weekly luncheon on Tuesday. The chairman of the Republican Policy Committee announced the president's visit in a brief statement Thursday.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming says Trump will join Republicans "to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery."

Trump's visit comes as Republicans try to move ahead on a tax overhaul after the collapse of their efforts to scuttle the Obama health care law.