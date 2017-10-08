Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 8, 12:49 PM EDT

AP Source: Blackwater founder considering Wyo. Senate bid

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Election News
AP Source: Blackwater founder considering Wyo. Senate bid

4th teen announces plans to run for governor in Kansas

Johnson not saying whether McConnell should remain leader

3rd teenager enters race to become Kansas' next governor

Porn video title listed on Oklahoma candidate's report

Bannon to campaign for Moore in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

A worried America chooses its course for change

Finally: Decision time for a deeply divided USA

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince is considering a Republican primary challenge to Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a senior member of the Senate Republican leadership team.

A person familiar with Prince's thinking says he was in Wyoming this weekend to discuss a possible Senate campaign with family members. Prince has been encouraged to run by Steve Bannon, a former top strategist to President Donald Trump. That's according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

Prince's potential candidacy was first reported by The New York Times.

Also founder of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity firm, Prince is brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Security contractor Blackwater came under scrutiny after its guards were involved in the shooting deaths of 14 civilians in Baghdad in 2007.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.