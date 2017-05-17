AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 17, 10:09 AM EDT

NC senator says "I'm fine" after race collapse

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Associated Press Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

AP VIDEO

Bush seeks democratic reform in Mideast
AP VIDEO

NATO leaders agree to help train Iraqi forces
Interactive
NATO Expansion
Latest NATO News
Belgium to maintain security threat level for Trump visit

NATO chief sees quick decision on joining anti-IS coalition

Stoltenberg: NATO may send many more troops to Afghanistan

Czech government to send troops to Baltics to join NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he's "fine" after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race and being taken away by ambulance.

Tillis posted a video on Twitter from his hospital bed Wednesday morning saying he was OK.

In the video, Tillis says: "Hey everybody, I'm fine. Just running about 2 and a half miles in and got overheated, no CPR, no special measures, just checking me out. See you back on the Hill."

Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground at about 15-20 minutes into the race, which started at 8 a.m. The three-mile race was being held in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.