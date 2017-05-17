Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 17, 8:54 AM EDT

NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge Three Mile Team Race. Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park in the district. He was leading his own team, "Team Tillis."

Tillis is serving his first term as a U.S. senator. It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.

