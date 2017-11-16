WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) -- A huge fire has broken out at a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports emergency crews are transporting people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

---

