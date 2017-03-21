Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 10:14 AM EDT

Sept. 11 families sue Saudi Arabia over 9/11 attacks


Multimedia
New World Trade Center takes shape
Proposed mosque near ground zero
Documents
Status of 9/11 Commission Recommendations
Related News
Sept. 11 families sue Saudi Arabia over 9/11 attacks
Latest News
Iranians to resume hajj in Saudi Arabia after 2016 boycott

Saudi policeman shot dead in second such killing in a week

Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House visit

A look at the issues facing US-Saudi ties under Trump

Saudi teen killed in security raid on Shiite village

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hundreds of relatives of those killed on Sept. 11 have sued Saudi Arabia, joining many others who have tried to hold the kingdom responsible for the attacks.

Like other recent actions, the lawsuit filed Monday capitalizes on last year's decision by Congress to let victims sue Saudi Arabia. It seeks unspecified damages.

Earlier attempts to hold Saudi Arabia responsible over the past 15 years have failed. Fifteen of the 19 attackers who hijacked planes to carry out the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania were Saudis.

The 9/11 Commission report found "no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded" the attacks. But the commission also said there's a "likelihood" that Saudi-government-sponsored charities did.

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.