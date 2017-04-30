CANTON, Texas (AP) -- The Latest on severe weather in Texas (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

At least three tornadoes have slammed several small towns in East Texas east of Dallas, and authorities believe as many as five people are dead and dozens injured, though they're still assessing the situation.

Canton Fire Department Capt. Brian Horton says the twisters that hit Saturday evening about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas have caused "maybe five casualties" but the that number "may go up" once authorities can go through overturned vehicles and destroyed homes and other wreckage.

ETMC Regional Health Care Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says 56 people have been treated at three hospitals in the area. Six remain hospitalized Sunday morning and two of those are in critical condition.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes swept through parts of three counties.

---

12:35 a.m.

Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas.

Powerful storms swept through Canton early Saturday evening, leaving behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Canton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.

ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says 54 patients were taken to three of ETMC hospitals in the region, including one in critical condition.

Canton Fire Department Capt. Brian Horton says "a number of fatalities" have been reported, but it wasn't yet clear how many.

The National Weather Service says at least one tornado hit Canton, while tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.