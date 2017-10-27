DETROIT (AP) -- Actress Rose McGowan is scheduled to make her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

McGowan is slated to deliver the opening remarks at The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, and will participate in another panel on sexual abuse in schools.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to Weinstein.

On Twitter, McGowan has amassed supporters and urged on them to call out harassment using the #RoseArmy hashtag. McGowan has starred in several films, including "Scream," ''Jawbreaker," and "Planet Terror," as well as the early 2000s television series "Charmed."

A press release announcing her speech said McGowan "will bring her special brand of fire" to the Detroit gathering.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Oct. 8 after The New York Times published an expose that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. The Oscar-winning producer apologized without addressing any specific conduct, but has denied later allegations by several women that he raped them.

The New York Times also reported that Weinstein paid a financial settlement of $100,000 to McGowan in 1997 over an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Police in London, Los Angeles and New York are investigating Weinstein, 65.

He sued his former company on Thursday, seeking access to email and personnel records his lawyer contends would exonerate him.