Eagle Herald











Nov 8, 9:37 PM EST

Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey in Getty film

By LINDSEY BAHR and JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writers

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey in Getty film

Kevin Spacey to be cut from upcoming film, replaced by Christopher Plummer, persons close to the production say

Review: McDormand gives blistering turn in '3 Billboards'

Swiss prosecutors won't pursue Polanski rape case

Review: 'Murder on the Orient Express' is a lavish romp
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
Senate panel narrowly backs Trump pick for NASA chief

NASA chief nominee promises to keep politics out of agency

SpaceX racks up another rocket launch, its 16th this year

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kevin Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theaters.

People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly said Wednesday that Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. According to the report, all of Spacey scenes will be reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.

Scott is intending to keep the film's Dec. 22 release date.

The film was originally set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled earlier this week amid the sexual harassment reports surrounding Spacey.

Spacey has also been fired from "House of Cards."

Representatives for Scott did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.