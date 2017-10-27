Eagle Herald











Oct 27, 8:00 PM EDT

New harassment claims against 'Game Change' journalist


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
New harassment claims against 'Game Change' journalist

Inarritu's virtual reality installation given special Oscar

CA congresswoman describes harassment ordeal in online video

Oscar hopeful 'Foxtrot' locked in Israel's culture war

Review: In Palme d'Or winner 'The Square,' a charming satire
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CNN reported Friday that four more women have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against journalist Mark Halperin.

The news channel said that one woman is claiming Halperin masturbated in front of her.

CNN said a second woman alleged that the "Game Change" co-author threw her against a restaurant window and threatened to derail her career after she rebuffed him.

The four women, who were not identified in the CNN report, said the encounters took place between the late 1980s and 2006, during which time Halperin worked at ABC News.

CNN said that Halperin denied that he masturbated in front of anyone or physically assaulted or threatened anyone.

He issued a lengthy apology on Twitter, apologizing for causing pain and anguish to the women he said he mistreated.

The new allegations bring the number of women accusing Halperin of sexual misconduct to about 12.

The journalist has been suspended from his role as a MSNBC contributor, while a follow-up book to "Game Change" was canceled by Penguin Press and HBO dropped plans for a miniseries based on it.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.