Oct 27, 7:34 PM EDT

The Atlantic removes an editor over harassment claims

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Atlantic magazine has removed contributing editor Leon Wieseltier from its masthead after allegations emerged this week that Wieseltier harassed numerous women during his years with The New Republic.

In a staff memo issued Friday, and shared with The Associated Press, Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that the magazine has "zero tolerance" for workplace harassment.

Wieseltier, literary editor of The New Republic from 1983-2014, has been accused by former colleagues of unwanted advances, abusive language and other forms of inappropriate behavior. He has apologized and vowed not to "waste this reckoning."

Two other institutions have broken ties with Wieseltier, 65. The Emerson Collective, an organization run by Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, canceled a planned magazine that Wieseltier was supposed to edit. The Brookings Institution, where Wieseltier was a senior fellow, has suspended him without pay.

