Report: Clinton was warned about Weinstein by Lena Dunham


NEW YORK (AP) -- In a new New York Times report, Lena Dunham claims that she warned Hillary Clinton's communications director about Harvey Weinstein's behavior.

Dunham told the Times that when she worked with the Clinton presidential campaign last year, she tried to warn them about rape allegations against the mogul and that they would become public at some point. Magazine editor Tina Brown also said she cautioned the Clinton campaign about Weinstein.

Representatives for Dunham didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Clinton's communications director Nick Merrill told the paper that "only (Dunham) can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him."

Weinstein was a significant contributor to Democratic candidates and helped fundraise for Clinton. Weinstein's representatives have denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

