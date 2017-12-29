Eagle Herald











Dec 29, 3:54 PM EST

Joshua Weilerstein to replace Dutoit after allegations


NEW YORK (AP) -- Joshua Weilerstein will replace Charles Dutoit and lead performances with the New York Philharmonic following sexual assault allegations against the renowned conductor.

The New York Philharmonic made the announcement Friday and said its French program spotlighting Ravel "remains unchanged."

Several major symphonies cut ties with Dutoit after The Associated Press reported last week that three opera singers and a classical musician said Dutoit sexually assaulted them in incidents between 1985 and 2010.

Dutoit's office said there is no truth to the allegations.

Weilerstein is the artistic director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne. From 2011-2014, he was an assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic.

He will conduct performances from Jan. 17-20.

