Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 22, 9:00 PM EST

Report: 2 women claim Franken touched them inappropriately

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Election News
What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks

The Latest: Democrats add to win column in deep-red Oklahoma

Key contacts between Trump campaign and Russia

Oklahoma Democrats finding success in special elections

Biden says he wouldn't have stepped in for Hillary Clinton

Allegations against Roy Moore roil US evangelical ranks

Texas governor wants to double state guard in wake of Harvey

Democratic wins: Start of anti-Trump surge or 'not so fast?'

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two women are alleging that Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken touched their buttocks during events for his first campaign for Senate.

The women spoke to Huffington Post on condition of anonymity. The women said the events occurred in Minneapolis in 2007 and 2008.

Franken said in a statement, "It's difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don't remember those campaign events."

Last week, Franken was accused of forcibly kissing a woman while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour. Franken also was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept. A second woman came forward, alleging Franken grabbed her buttocks during a photo op at the Minnesota State Fair.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for an ethics investigation of Franken, which Franken says he supports.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.