Eagle Herald











Dec 11, 9:00 PM EST

CAA to form legal defense fund for harassment victims

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
CAA to form legal defense fund for harassment victims

Box office top 20: 'Coco'

Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

No female directors, 'Big Sick' and other Globes surprises

List of nominees for 75th Golden Globe Awards
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The powerful Hollywood talent agency CAA is canceling its annual Golden Globe Awards party and planning to form a legal defense fund to assist workplace harassment victims across all industries.

A person with knowledge of the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Monday that the funds normally used for the Globes party, which would celebrate nominated clients like Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks, will be instead be redirected to establish the fund.

The agency has also committed itself to establishing gender parity in its leadership by the year 2020, following the lead of ICM Partners.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

The Golden Globes will be handed out Jan. 7 and will be followed by several after-parties.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.