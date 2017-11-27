Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 7:26 PM EST

Harvey Weinstein resigns from Directors Guild of America


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Harvey Weinstein is no longer a member of the Directors Guild of America.

A DGA representative said Weinstein resigned his membership effective Monday.

Weinstein has been expelled from a number of professional guilds and organizations, including the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. His representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The DGA represents more than 16,000 industry professionals including directors and members of directing teams. Although Weinstein was most well-known for producing films, he has a co-directing credit on the 1986 film "Playing for Keeps" with his brother Bob Weinstein. The DGA said last month that Weinstein was facing expulsion.

