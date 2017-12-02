Eagle Herald











Dec 2, 3:03 PM EST

Former public radio host accused of sexual misconduct


NEW YORK (AP) -- A former New York public radio host has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and former colleagues.

John Hockenberry left his WNYC show "The Takeaway" in August. Author Suki Kim said he sent her emails that made her uncomfortable and after news about other men harassing women came out she decided to ask whether anyone felt uncomfortable around Hockenberry. Some said they did and described messages and acts that made them uncomfortable. She published a story in New York Magazine.

WNYC and its parent company did not respond to a request for comment. A statement from the "Takeaway" posted on Twitter said the show was disturbed by the report and takes the allegations very seriously.

Hockenberry, who hosted "The Takeaway" from 2008 until earlier this year, issued a statement to the magazine saying that he was horrified people felt uncomfortable. .

