Nov 30, 5:16 PM EST

Playwright Israel Horovitz faces harassment allegations


NEW YORK (AP) -- Award-winning playwright-screenwriter Israel Horovitz, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has departed from the Gloucester Stage Company.

The Massachusetts-based theater announced Thursday that Horovitz had left after officials there confronted him about a New York Times story detailing on-the-record allegations ranging from forcible kissing to rape. Horovitz was Gloucester's founding artistic director and an ex-officio member of the board of directors. In 1993, the Boston Phoenix reported similar allegations. But the theater at the time defended him.

Horovitz's plays include "Out of the Mouths of Babes" and "Strong-Man's Weak Child." Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and Charlie Rose are among other men who have been forced out recently because of harassment allegations.

The playwright's agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.

