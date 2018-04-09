Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 3:53 PM EDT

Los Angeles prosecutors reject 5 cases against James Toback


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Los Angeles prosecutors reject 5 cases against James Toback

Film Review: A spiritual Western in Chloe Zhao's 'The Rider'

Susan Anspach, who starred in 'Five Easy Pieces,' dead at 75

New trailer offers glimpse at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors are declining to bring criminal charges against writer and director James Toback in five investigations they have reviewed. The Oscar-nominated writer-director has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

Documents released Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said the statute of limitations in all of the cases had expired.

One of the women told police that Toback had pushed her against the wall and asked her to have sex with him after a dinner in 1978. When she refused, he drove her home and she said he exposed himself in the car.

Other victims reported that Toback had forcibly kissed them and rubbed his genitals on them.

Toback, who was nominted for a Oscar for writing "Bugsy," has vehemently denied the allegations.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.