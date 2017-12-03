Eagle Herald











Dec 3, 9:15 PM EST

Met opera suspends ties to conductor following sex charges

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement released Sunday, the opera company said Levine will not be involved in any Met activities, "including conducting scheduled performances at the Met this season."

The Met also says it's hiring a former U.S. attorney to lead a "full and complete investigation."

The action comes a day after the New York Post first reported that one of Levine's accusers claimed he had sexual contact with Levine as a teenager. The New York Times on Sunday reported similar accounts from two other men with Levine.

Met officials said in an earlier statement that Levine has denied the charges.

