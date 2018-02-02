Eagle Herald











Feb 2, 4:21 PM EST

Lupita Nyong'o cheers #Me Too and Time's Up movements

By RYAN PEARSON
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lupita Nyong'o is hailing the "public, intimate conversation" about sexual misconduct in Hollywood and elsewhere.

The 34-year-old actress who wrote an essay in October detailing her experiences with Harvey Weinstein said she's been happy to see the growth since then of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"It feels like the public story right now is very, very intimate. So whether or not it's a phone call that I'm receiving, I feel like the most important thing is the public, intimate conversation that is happening," Nyong'o said Wednesday at the press junket for Marvel's superhero movie "Black Panther."

"I am very encouraged by how we are all talking about sexual harassment, and just sexual conduct. You know - what are the lines? What are the lines, what are the signs?" Nyong'o said.

"I think that's a very, very healthy conversation for all of us to have - so we can get to a place where those kinds of things are no longer haunting - haunting us."

