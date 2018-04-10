Eagle Herald











Radio host fired over abuse claims sorry, seeks 2nd chance


BOSTON (AP) -- A former host of one of National Public Radio's most successful programs who was fired over allegations of workplace abuse is apologizing and asking for a second chance.

"On Point" host Tom Ashbrook was dismissed by Boston radio station WBUR in February after investigators found he created an "abusive work environment." The station says Ashbrook was cleared of sexual misconduct.

Ashbrook says in a piece published Tuesday by The Boston Globe he initially was defensive when told he had to go. He says he's come to realize his behavior was "offensive and overbearing to some."

Ashbrook says he's sorry for his actions and has learned from his mistakes. He asks whether there is "room for redemption and rebirth," saying he wants to "make Boston proud again."

