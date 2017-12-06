Eagle Herald











Paris Review editor, facing harassment allegations, resigns


NEW YORK (AP) -- The editor of the Paris Review has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Magazine board president Terry McDonell tells The Associated Press Lorin Stein submitted his resignation on Wednesday. The publisher says Stein also has resigned from his position of editor at large at Farrar, Straus & Giroux. The Paris Review, one of the world's most prestigious literary journals, was founded in 1953 and edited by George Plimpton for 50 years. Stein, who took over in 2010, was only the fourth editor in the magazine's history.

Stein's resignation from the Review was first reported by The New York Times.

An email to Stein seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The Times reported Stein acknowledged dating and expressing interest in women he knew professionally, including interns and writers, and wrote a letter expressing his remorse.

