Dec 8, 12:55 AM EST

NYC Ballet chief accused of harassment takes leave from job


NEW YORK (AP) -- Longtime New York City Ballet chief Peter Martins has taken a leave of absence from his post pending an investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

The company confirmed late Thursday that 71-year-old Martins had requested and was granted a temporary leave from both the company and the affiliated School of American Ballet until an independent investigation concluded. The probe was launched after the company received an anonymous letter accusing Martins of past sexual harassment. City Ballet has said that allegation was not specific.

In addition, the Washington Post reported Thursday that a former City Ballet dancer Kelly Boal accused Martins of grabbing and shaking her in a violent way during a 1989 incident. Martins denied that allegation to the Post.

