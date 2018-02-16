Eagle Herald











Feb 16, 11:29 AM EST

Investigation clears former NYC Ballet leader Peter Martins


A two-month investigation has found no verifiable sexual harassment or physical abuse by former New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins.

The New York Times reports that the ballet and its school also have announced new policies to assure that dancers "feel safe, respected" and able to freely voice their concerns.

Martins says he is "gratified" by the findings of an outside counsel.

Martins, who denied accusations of sexual misconduct, announced in January that he was retiring. He said the scandal had "exacted a painful toll" on him and his family.

He now expresses hope that the "glorious institutions" can "refocus, without distraction."

The findings were denounced Thursday by two former dancers who had come forward with accusations.

Ballet Chairman Charles W. Scharf defended the thoroughness of the investigation.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.