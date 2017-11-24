Eagle Herald











Cronkite School revokes award given to Charlie Rose


PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona State University is revoking an award bestowed on journalist Charlie Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women.

The university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication announced the decision Friday on its website.

Rose was given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015.

Dean Christopher Callahan said in a statement that the actions reported about Rose were too "egregious" to ignore.

He says Rose's actions victimized young women who were not unlike the students attending Cronkite.

Callahan hopes the mostly symbolic decision sends a message.

Eight women told the Washington Post Monday that Rose groped them, openly walked around nude or said sexually inappropriate things on the job.

