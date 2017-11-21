Eagle Herald











The Latest: CBS co-hosts on Rose: Not the man I know


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on Charlie Rose (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Charlie Rose's morning show co-hosts on CBS are shaken by the sexual misconduct allegations against him, but say they support the women who have come forward to tell their stories.

"CBS This Morning" was put in the unusual position of reporting on one of their own hosts as their lead story Tuesday after the Washington Post disclosed that several women accused him of groping them and walking naked in front of them.

Co-host Norah O'Donnell says it's a time of reckoning for women. She said, "This has to end."

Her co-host, Gayle King, said it's not the man she knows, but said she's on the side of the women who are hurt and damaged.

