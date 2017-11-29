Eagle Herald











Sundance plans to raise awareness, address sexual misconduct


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sundance Film Festival Director John Cooper says the 2018 festival will take steps to address the sexual misconduct crisis and boost awareness for both staff and attendees.

Cooper says they plan to publicly share a code of conduct previously only seen by staff and volunteers. The festival also plans to host multiple panels about sexual misconduct and misuse of power.

Two allegations of assault against Harvey Weinstein occurred during Sundance, including actress Rose McGowan's rape allegation from 1997. Representatives for Weinstein have denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Festival staff always works with local law enforcement and private hotel security teams in advance of the festival in an effort to create a positive and safe environment for everyone. This year Cooper says they will be "stepping up."

