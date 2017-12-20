Eagle Herald











Dec 20, 5:02 PM EST

Times will keep reporter accused of sexual misconduct


NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Times says it will remove reporter Glenn Thrush from the White House beat but not fire him following an investigation into sexual misconduct.

A former colleague wrote last month that Thrush made unwanted, drunken advances on her and other women when they worked at Politico. The Times suspended Thrush and investigated while Thrush entered substance abuse rehabilitation.

Times' executive editor Dean Baquet says in a statement Wednesday that while Thrush acted offensively, he did not deserve to be fired and instead will be suspended for two months, undergo training and be given a new assignment.

Baquet says that in addition to covering sexual misconduct cases aggressively, the Times is grappling with what consequences are appropriate in its own newsroom. He said each case must be examined individually.

