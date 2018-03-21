Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 12:36 PM EDT

Actresses urge New York Gov. Cuomo to raise tipped wage


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Sixteen actresses, including Jane Fonda, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman, are urging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to raise the wage paid to tipped workers.

The women signed onto a letter to the Democratic governor as his administration examines whether to eliminate the subminimum wage paid to restaurant servers and other workers who make tips.

The actresses invoked the #TimesUp hashtag and wrote that relying on tips forces many workers to endure widespread sexual harassment.

Others signing onto the letter include Lily Tomlin, Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Amber Tamblyn, Brie Larson, Debra Messing, Michelle Williams, Erika Alexander, Ashley Judd, and Sarah Silverman.

Cuomo has called for hearings on the tipped wage to be held around the state.

