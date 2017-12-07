Eagle Herald











Steinem, Streep headline women's conference in Boston


BOSTON (AP) -- Gloria Steinem, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and others are headlining a sold-out women's conference in Boston.

Steinem, a feminist icon, and the Academy Award-winning actresses are scheduled to participate in the 13th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women.

It opens Thursday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center against a backdrop of expanding allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men in Hollywood, politics and the media.

Other participants include designer, philanthropist and author Diane von Furstenberg; Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel; and Barbara Lynch, an acclaimed restaurateur and award-winning chef.

Organizers say 10,000 people are expected to attend the conference, which will be devoted to themes of leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth.

