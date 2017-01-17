Eagle Herald











Jan 17, 7:47 PM EST

Adams' 'Girls of the Golden West' to premiere on Nov 21.


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Composer John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West" will be given its world premiere by the San Francisco Opera on Nov. 21.

The work, with a libretto by Peter Sellars, portrays stories of the California Gold Rush in the 1850s and stars tenor Paul Appleby, soprano Julia Bullock and mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, the company said Tuesday in announcing its 2017-18 season.

Grant Gershon conducts, Sellars directs and David Gropman designs the sets in the co-production with The Dallas Opera, Nationale Opera and Ballet Amsterdam and the Venice's Teatro La Fenice.

Adams, who turns 70 on Feb, 15, previously composed "Nixon in China," ''The Death of Klinghoffer" and "Doctor Atomic," which all appeared at the San Francisco Opera.

The season opens Sept. 8 with a revival of Puccini's "Turandot" and includes new productions of Strauss' "Elektra" with Christine Goerke and Stephanie Blythe as well as Massenet's "Manon" with Nadine Sierra and Michael Fabiano. There will be three Ring cycles in a revival of Francesca Zambello's staging of the four Wagner operas, and they will feature new projections and stage action not part of its 2011 performances in San Francisco.

