Mar 6, 1:23 PM EST

Yo-Yo Ma performs for California siblings held captive

CORONA, Calif. (AP) -- World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.

City of Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel says Ma performed Friday at the Corona Regional Medical Center. The hospital posted a photo of Ma on Twitter and thanked him for sharing his love of music with the siblings.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

The Turpins were arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their home in the city of Perris. Authorities said the home reeked of human waste and the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest of 13 siblings weighing just 82 pounds.

An attorney for the adult siblings didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

