4:05 p.m.

Police in Wisconsin say a man who carried out shootings in a bank and law office is hospitalized with nonfatal wounds he suffered in Wednesday's shootout with officers.

They still aren't saying what prompted the shootings except to say the man was motivated by a domestic incident. And they have identified him only as a 45-year-old who lives in Weston, a small town near Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay where much of the violence was centered.

Four people died in the shootings, including a police officer, two bank employees and an attorney.

---

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say two bank employees and an attorney are among the victims of a string of northern Wisconsin shootings that also killed a police officer.

The Department of Justice say Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62, died after being shot Wednesday at Marathon Savings Bank. Sara H. Quirt Sann, 43, an attorney at a nearby law firm, also died.

Jason Weiland, 40, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, was the officer killed.

Authorities said earlier that the violence in a small cluster of towns about 90 miles west of Green Bay started with a domestic dispute at Marathon Savings Bank. Police took a suspect into custody around 5 p.m. at an apartment building in Weston, but not before Weiland was fatally shot.

---

12:30 p.m.

The police officer killed in a string of northern Wisconsin shootings has been identified as a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department.

A person with knowledge of the investigation said Thursday that Jason Weiland was shot as he approached an apartment complex in Weston, a small town about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the investigation.

Calls to the Everest department were referred to the state Department of Justice, where a spokesman did not immediately reply to texts or phone messages. Police planned a 4 p.m. briefing.

Weiland was among officers responding after shootings were reported at a bank and a law office earlier in Weston and the nearby town of Rothschild.

The Everest police department's website listed Weiland as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His LinkedIn page said he had also worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.

---

11 a.m.

A bouquet of flowers has been left on a sidewalk outside a northern Wisconsin law firm involved in a string of shootings that left a police officer and three other people dead.

Yellow crime-scene tape also surrounds the two-story building of the law firm, and a police officer was sitting in a parked SUV outside it the day after Wednesday's shootings.

Authorities haven't yet detailed what exactly happened nor identified victims. They the violence in a cluster of towns near Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay, began with a domestic situation at a bank where two people were shot before moving to the nearby law firm and then to an apartment complex.

Pat Palececk, who co-owns an electrical business near the law firm, says he's disturbed that an attack like this could happen in his town.

---

10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has extended his condolences to the families of the four people who were killed in a series of shootings in the north of the state.

In a statement Thursday, Walker also extended his sympathies to the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, which lost an officer in the attacks, and to the communities where the Wednesday shootings happened, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston.

The shootings took place at a bank, a law firm and an apartment building. Authorities have a suspect in custody but haven't released the names of the suspect or victims.

---

8:25 a.m.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has commended the law enforcement response to a series of shootings in the north of the state that left four people dead, including a police officer.

Schimel issued a statement Thursday applauding the courage of officers who responded to Wednesday's shootings at a bank, a law firm and an apartment building.

He says the Everest Metro police officer who was killed was protecting his community and will be forever remembered as a hero.

Authorities arrested a suspect in the attacks, which they say began with a domestic dispute. They haven't provided details about the suspect or victims.

----

8:06 a.m.

Four people including a police officer are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at a bank and a law firm in northern Wisconsin, followed by a standoff at an apartment complex that ended in a volley of gunfire.

Police characterized the initial shooting at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild on Wednesday afternoon as a domestic dispute, but have provided no details about the suspect or victims. Authorities said late Wednesday that there is no remaining threat to the public.

The violence unfolded in a cluster of small towns south of Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The officer worked for Everest Metro, a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.

A second call came minutes later from Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks, a law firm in nearby Schofield. The action then moved to an apartment complex in Weston.