Jul 26, 2:50 PM EDT

Diner featured in 'Silver Linings Playbook' closes over fire


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) -- A suburban Philadelphia diner that gained fame when it was featured in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook" has been temporarily closed after a fire.

Officials say a grill caught fire at the Llanerch (LAN'-ark) Diner in Upper Darby at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, and firefighters had to break through the roof to make sure the blaze hadn't spread.

No one was hurt and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The diner has been a local favorite for over 50 years. After it was featured in the movie, locals had to start competing with fans from around the world who wanted to sit in the same booth as stars Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

The co-owner tells KYW-TV he hopes to reopen in a week or so.

