Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 21, 11:29 AM EST

Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts

AP Photo
AP Photo/Toby Talbot

Latest News
Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts

Chen lands 5 quads to win 4 Continents figure skating

Marcel Hirscher regains slalom title at world championships

Two D. Webster hoops players charged after fight at game

Shiffrin crushes rivals for 3rd straight slalom world title

Worley regains giant slalom title at worlds; Shiffrin 2nd

Federer enjoys his 1st day at the races as Vonn, Feuz excel

Host Swiss get gold as Beat Feuz wins downhill world title

STOWE, Vt. (AP) -- Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont is being purchased by the Colorado-based Vail Resorts for $50 million.

Vail said Tuesday in a statement that it had reached an agreement to acquire the Stowe resort from the Mount Mansfield Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American International Group.

If the deal goes through, it would be Vail's first East Coast resort. Vail owns 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas.

Vail would acquire all the assets related to the mountain operations at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak. Other facilities such as the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club and the Stowe Country Club would be retained by the Mount Mansfield Company.

Vail Chairman Rob Katz says they're thrilled to add Stowe to their family of resorts.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.