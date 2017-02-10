NEW YORK (AP) -- An appeals court says New York City's pioneering requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and "salutary."

A state Supreme Court Appellate Division panel upheld the rule Friday. The regulation requires a salt-shaker-like icon for any chain restaurant dish with more than a full day's recommended dose of sodium. That's 2,300 milligrams, or about a teaspoon.

Appeals judges agreed with a lower court that the city Board of Health has the power to require the warning.

The National Restaurant Association says it's examining options for its next move. The group calls the regulation "a costly and onerous burden."

Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH'-zee-oh) calls Friday's decision "a common-sense ruling."

The regulation took effect in December 2015. Fines were held off until last June.

---

This story has been corrected to show that fines were held off until last June, instead of last March.