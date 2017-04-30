Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 30, 7:15 PM EDT

US soldier killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul


WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Officials say the 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, 25-year-old Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, died Saturday. He was conducting security as part of advise-and-assist support to partnered forces.

Lee was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He joined the Army in March 2015.

