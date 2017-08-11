AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 11, 10:35 PM EDT

Son of Sam killer says he 'surrendered to dark forces'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Son of Sam killer says he 'surrendered to dark forces'

TV confidential: Signs of season to come at critics' meeting

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

'Jersey Shore' gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20

Paisley hopes to land punchlines with first comedy special

NEW YORK (AP) -- The "Son of Sam" killer who terrorized New York 40 years ago says he thought he was doing something "to appease the devil."

David Berkowitz told CBS News in an interview broadcast Friday (http://cbsn.ws/2vjE4Fa ) that he "surrendered to those very dark forces" when he killed six people and wounded seven.

Thursday was the 40th anniversary of Berkowitz's Aug. 10, 1977 arrest.

CBS' Maurice Dubois interviewed Berkowitz at the prison where he is serving a life sentence.

The 64-year-old Berkowitz is now a born-again Christian.

He said he's "very sorry for what happened" and he wishes he could "go back and change things"

Dubois asked Berkowitz what he would say to his 23-year-old self.

Berkowitz says he would tell himself to "turn around before it's too late because destruction is coming."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.