Eagle Herald











Jun 14, 4:14 PM EDT

Soup Nazi-inspired company files for bankruptcy


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant says she's 'victim'

Soup Nazi-inspired company files for bankruptcy

Seth Meyers' 'Closer Look' segments are 'Late Night' staple

Women protest Ohio abortion bill in 'Handmaid's Tale' garb

Stay thirsty: 'Most interesting man' now pitching tequila
Audio Slideshow
Jewish boy survived as 'mascot' of Nazi brigade
Related Stories
Soup Nazi-inspired company files for bankruptcy

Hungary hands over to Germany wanted neo-Nazi evading prison

Austria: 9 men charged with violating anti-Nazi laws

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on "Seinfeld" has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing from Soupman Inc. comes less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges of cheating the government out of employment-related taxes. The CFO has pleaded not guilty.

Soupman Inc. is based in Staten Island and sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh. He and his New York soup stand were the inspiration for the "Seinfeld" character, with the catchphrase "No soup for you!"

The company said Tuesday it needs to seek bankruptcy protection in part because of "recent company developments" but store shelves will continue to carry its products including lobster bisque and mulligatawny.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.