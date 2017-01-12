Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 12, 1:50 PM EST

Winter storm to bring crippling ice, rainfall to central US


Cold Weather throughout Midwest
Tornado primer
Snowman on track causes German train driver to hit brakes

Flooded California residents rescued as major storms recede

Latest: Chopper touring flood area spots woman in distress

A tornado in California? Not as rare as you might think
An interactive timeline of deadly floods and a look at how mudslides form

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is bearing down on the southern Plains, where forecasters predict that crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain could cause widespread power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the potential for a significant ice storm has been increasing. Forecasters say parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri could see up to 1 inch of ice, causing widespread power outages and making roads impassable.

Storms are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A winter storm watch is in effect beginning Friday morning for much of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, along with parts of Illinois and Texas.

Ice accumulations and winds of up to 15 mph are forecast for much of the area. Heavy rain is likely further south.

