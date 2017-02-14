Eagle Herald











Feb 14, 12:10 PM EST

Woman chained in container says she was raped daily

By SEANNA ADCOX
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina woman says she was raped daily for two months while chained inside a container by a man accused of killing her boyfriend and six others.

Kala Brown spoke to the TV show "Dr. Phil," marking the first time she's talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue.

Brown told host Phillip McGraw that Todd Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend in the chest, then gagged her, handcuffed her ankles and wrists, chained her by the neck and raped her.

Kohlhepp faces murder, kidnapping and weapon charges. He is not charged with sexual assault. Spokesmen for the sheriff and prosecutor declined to address rape allegations or whether more charges are forthcoming.

The Associated Press normally does not identify victims of sexual assault but is naming Brown after she publicly identified herself.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

