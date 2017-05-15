Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 15, 5:48 PM EDT

South Carolina voters Tuesday face widening GOP breach

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Tuesday's Republican runoff for the House seat Rep. Mick Mulvaney vacated to join the Trump administration has exposed a breach in the party that's so wide, some GOP voters are threatening to stay home.

The two candidates are alike in many ways, but one is backed by business groups with mainstream appeal, while the other gets support from hard-right groups that reject compromise.

Despite the similarities between Tommy Pope - the top vote-getter on May 2 - and Ralph Norman, who trailed him by less than 1 percent in the first round, some GOP voters say they can't fathom backing the other Republican, even against Democrat Archie Parnell, in the general election on June 20.

