Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 5, 12:35 PM EDT

Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond

BY SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond

Spacewalkers installing new hand on station's robot arm

Travel anywhere in under an hour: Elon Musk's new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Trump administration officials are pledging to send Americans back to the moon - and then on to Mars.

Space industry leaders say they and NASA are building the spaceships to get there. And they're promising that in five years, astronauts could be working around the moon - but not quite land there yet.

Here's what Vice President Mike Pence is saying: "We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundations we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond."

But few details, such as cost, are being mentioned in the space visions outlined at the first meeting of the revived National Space Council since it was disbanded in 1993.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.